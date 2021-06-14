Casper Højgaard Frederiksen

Short personal TV2 Zulu ident (sound on)

Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
  • Save
Download color palette

I made this little "zulu ident" as a "just for fun" personal project.
The danish network TV2 Zulu used to show short funny videos in between their content where they "branded" them selves in a humoristic way. I made one just for the fun of it.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Media Graphic Designer based in Copenhagen.

More by Casper Højgaard Frederiksen

View profile
    • Like