Decentralised cell animation

Local edge cloud services for innovative companies with latency-sensitive and critical IT workloads. Limebird's decentralised edge data centers are close to their customers and even closer to the green energy sources. Wonderful HTML 5 animation built with Lottie for the Limebird website landing page.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Makes your business stand out.
