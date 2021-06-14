Stacks - reusable toilet paper packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
This was a school project where i had to choose a current "overall" product packaging and redesign it to be used for more than one purpose and make it more sustainable. I called my packaging 'stacks' and made the visual/graphic design as well as the reusable-function.
I choose to make a toilet paper packaging that when empty could be used as a hanging garbage bag. (the bag is non-see-trough).
For the exam i made a prototype to show the packaging and it would be used in real-life.