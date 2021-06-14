Casper Højgaard Frederiksen

Stacks - reusable toilet paper packaging

Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
  • Save
Stacks - reusable toilet paper packaging after effects illustrator photoshop creative colors green sustainable reuse design packaging
Stacks - reusable toilet paper packaging after effects illustrator photoshop creative colors green sustainable reuse design packaging
Stacks - reusable toilet paper packaging after effects illustrator photoshop creative colors green sustainable reuse design packaging
Stacks - reusable toilet paper packaging after effects illustrator photoshop creative colors green sustainable reuse design packaging
Download color palette
  1. stacks-drib.png
  2. limited.png
  3. classic1.png
  4. stacks-video.mp4
  5. reusing.png

This was a school project where i had to choose a current "overall" product packaging and redesign it to be used for more than one purpose and make it more sustainable. I called my packaging 'stacks' and made the visual/graphic design as well as the reusable-function.

I choose to make a toilet paper packaging that when empty could be used as a hanging garbage bag. (the bag is non-see-trough).

For the exam i made a prototype to show the packaging and it would be used in real-life.

Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Media Graphic Designer based in Copenhagen.

More by Casper Højgaard Frederiksen

View profile
    • Like