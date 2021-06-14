Diego Toda de Oliveira

Isometric Play Room

Isometric Play Room arcade pool couch isometric room blender 3d modeling
I'm currently working on a client project that offers some solutions for different types of rooms on a company space. So I'm doing some renders of these rooms to illustrate the website. This one is my favorite so far.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
I do websites and cool 3d illustrations. Why not both?
