Ronald Jardim

Icon

Ronald Jardim
Ronald Jardim
  • Save
Icon ui logo illustration clean digital art design c4d 3d art 3d
Download color palette

Icon - Let's chat... Those last weeks have been crazy so to not let the study delay too much, i've decided to do a quick material study and inspired by some UI icons made this one, nothing crazy or special, just an incon. #c4d #study #ui #design #uxdesign #iconography #redshift

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Ronald Jardim
Ronald Jardim

More by Ronald Jardim

View profile
    • Like