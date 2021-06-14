Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Icon - Let's chat... Those last weeks have been crazy so to not let the study delay too much, i've decided to do a quick material study and inspired by some UI icons made this one, nothing crazy or special, just an incon. #c4d #study #ui #design #uxdesign #iconography #redshift