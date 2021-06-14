Connor Lindsey

Athlete Guru Home Page

Connor Lindsey
Connor Lindsey
  • Save
Athlete Guru Home Page marketing site landing page web design figma
Download color palette

Marketing website for Athlete Guru, a premier athletic consulting company. Built with Figma and based around Tailwindcss.

Website will be built with Next.js and Sanity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Connor Lindsey
Connor Lindsey

More by Connor Lindsey

View profile
    • Like