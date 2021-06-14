Victoria Novvak

Starting Page of an Online Exotic Zoo

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak
  • Save
Starting Page of an Online Exotic Zoo daily ui ui ux animal chamelion starting page landing page webdesign web ui design uiux design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Creatives! Do you like to learn about nature? Here's the concept of a starting page for an online zoo where you can learn about exotic animals.

Victoria Novvak
Victoria Novvak

More by Victoria Novvak

View profile
    • Like