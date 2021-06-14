Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
H𝒜RRY VINCENT

AB S͓̽ENT x BONY

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
AB S͓̽ENT x BONY lofi vintage mockup ui ux phone absent portrait red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
AB S͓̽ENT x BONY lofi vintage mockup ui ux phone absent portrait red minimal illustration type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. 01-Absent_BONY_r4-3_v1-0 2.mp4
  2. imhat_Combined_Static01D.png
  3. imhat-01_ise_Dribbble_1.png

[Mixed Media Mockup]

Artwork:
Bespoke illustration graphic, with existing imagery thumbnail video clips

Typefaces:
‘Helvetica Neue’ from Haas Type Foundry
(S) ‘Mondwest’ by Pangram Pangram

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
