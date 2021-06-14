olle bergmark

Studio Konkret

Studio Konkret reveal fire liquid logo animation design logo celanimation cel animation 2d frame by frame cel
Haven't posted anything in 3 years but if anyone is curios I'd love it if they had a look at the studio im part-owning. We do anything from fun 2D to cool 3D/VFX!

https://studio-konkret.se/en/
https://www.instagram.com/studiokonkret/

