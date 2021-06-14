Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Magdalena Blaschke-Michalczyk

Strike me PINK! (design)

Magdalena Blaschke-Michalczyk
Magdalena Blaschke-Michalczyk
  • Save
Strike me PINK! (design) convex convexletters ipadlettering handlettering design
Download color palette

Done in Procreate :) to be handpainted on a purse.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Magdalena Blaschke-Michalczyk
Magdalena Blaschke-Michalczyk

More by Magdalena Blaschke-Michalczyk

View profile
    • Like