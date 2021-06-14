Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fawad Akhtar

Social Post

Fawad Akhtar
Fawad Akhtar
  • Save
Social Post branding graphic design animation
Social Post branding graphic design animation
Download color palette
  1. GrillRThrill.gif
  2. Working.jpg

Freebie stuff for a Fast Food Restaurant, used Photoshop timeline for animation

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Fawad Akhtar
Fawad Akhtar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Fawad Akhtar

View profile
    • Like