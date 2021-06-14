Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Header - Used cars' website

Header - Used cars' website exploration landingpage page landing home redesign product design ux animation used user car ecommerce header
My header design proposal for a User cars website

User needs:
- Are car parts inspected before posting?
- are car papers guaranteed and documented?
- is this service secure?

Say Hi:
https://abbasy.webflow.io/
https://dribbble.com/AbdelmonemAbbasy

