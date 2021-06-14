Header - Used cars' website

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My header design proposal for a User cars website
User needs:
- Are car parts inspected before posting?
- are car papers guaranteed and documented?
- is this service secure?
Say Hi:
https://abbasy.webflow.io/
https://dribbble.com/AbdelmonemAbbasy