Daily reminder

It's my first practice of making UI design, also my first post on dribbble.
The message is telling about the good way to keep our deeds.

Sufyan bin 'Uyainah mengatakan bahwa Abu Hazim berkata, "Sembunyikanlah amalan kebaikanmu sebagaimana engkau menyembunyikan amalan kejelekanmu."

