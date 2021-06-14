Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Valerie Khoborova

Memories

Recently I recalled how I could sit at the mirror for hours, slowly applying makeup, coming up with accents to make or something "unusual", all this accompanied by the series, of course. I just like this process, at some point I even thought about the profession of a makeup artist! But I chose a different path. By the same time, there was less and less time for morning preparations, and interest in bright make-up faded in favor of a minimum 🤷🏼‍♀️

How much time do you spend on makeup?

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
