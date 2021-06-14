Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Martin Romaniuk
GogoApps

Collect – Technology Marketplace

Martin Romaniuk
GogoApps
Martin Romaniuk for GogoApps
Hire Us
  • Save
Collect – Technology Marketplace mobile ui ux design gogoapps uiproductdesign ui design clean elegant minimal typo tech technology typography userinterface app
Download color palette

Hi,
Today I want to show you the concept of marketplace for classical technology collectors. I’m also a fan of design history and Dieter Rham’s work.
I hope you are going to like it!

---------
If you're looking for a reliable partner to design and develop your own solution, you should definitely check out @GogoApps | Instagram | Behance | Website

GogoApps
GogoApps
Hire Us

More by GogoApps

View profile
    • Like