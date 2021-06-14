Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Klyzhenko

ButterFly - E-Learning SaaS Mobile Application

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko
Hire Me
  • Save
ButterFly - E-Learning SaaS Mobile Application elearning e-learning branding logo illustration saas mobile ui mobile design uiux ui
Download color palette

Hi Folks! 👋

Here my continue exploration of the E-Learning app. I some content to make it interesting. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Contact me: 
ivan.klz@icloud.com
+380994363967

Ivan Klyzhenko
Ivan Klyzhenko
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ivan Klyzhenko

View profile
    • Like