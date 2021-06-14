Day #14 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the fourteenth shot of the UI design challenge. Here, the task was to try and create glassmorphism concept. I thought of using credit cards for the same and this is what I came up with.

