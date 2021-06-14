Mehafuz Mannana

5 Star TV Network Logo

5 Star TV Network Logo uxdesign logotype premium flat vector uiux clean icon typography logo illustration design uidesign brand identity minimal branding ux ui
I am working on an exciting personal project right now, and as part of it, I got to create this name and branding for an imaginary retro TV station/channel. This was such a fun process... Can't wait to share more of it with you.

