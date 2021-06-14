Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fattah setiawan

Rebel Choco Packaging

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
Rebel Choco Packaging logo lay out graphic design packaging logodesign minimal design branding
Rebel Choco Packaging logo lay out graphic design packaging logodesign minimal design branding
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png

Packaging design for Rebel Choco.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like