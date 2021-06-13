Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Serb Astian

Groovy

Groovy graphic design graphic illustrator design
The typography in this design was inspired by Earthgang's line in the song "Sacrifices" featuring Dreamville and award winning artist, J Cole. The last word, "Groovy" gave me the idea for the background and overall graphic design style.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
