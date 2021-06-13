Redesigned WebSite - Ici Television

Trending designs to inspire you
This project I made on the Internship by the Herzing College Montreal. The propose was to redesign all website UI/UX, be attention as the attractivity with the logo color schemes and to be useful and clear to the users.
I created the HTML and CSS website, only. Unfortunately, this website wasn’t available online, because it wasn’t a company project. Also, I made just the computer and laptop version.