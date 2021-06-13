Euro Artwork / BEL FRA ENG

Artwork is done for the Euro's! A look at 3, there has been one for every nation ;)

These are made for social media purposes as well as phone wallpapers where fans can choose their nation/fave team. At the bottom is a reminder of the teams facing and date/time of the fixtures.

Every team has 3 players chosen, in the center is what I consider the star of the team ;)

I Will post the full set soon, let's do this!

Contact: umar@strmlined.com