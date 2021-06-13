Sushant Kumar Rai

Endangered Bird: Millerbird

The millerbird is a Hawaiian warbler split into two subspecies, each from its own tiny island. One, the Laysan millerbird, has been extinct since 1923 due to non-native rabbits and livestock overeating local vegetation. That leaves just the critically endangered Nihoa millerbird, whose population on 173-acre (70-hectare) Nihoa fluctuates between 50 and 800. In recent years, scientists have also begun introducing Nihoa millerbirds at Laysan.

