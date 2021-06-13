Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen

Klimaansvar

Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
  • Save
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Klimaansvar intuitive photo social community living green sustainability application app
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-head.jpg
  2. k1.png
  3. k2.png
  4. k3.png
  5. k6.png
  6. k4.png
  7. k5.png
  8. k7.png

Klimaansvar - final school project at Media Graphic Designer school.
We where givin the task of making(designing) a platform which primary purpose was to make users/consumers everday life more sustainable.
As my primary product I designed an app called 'Klimaansvar' (roughly translated: climate responsibility): a social media community where users share tips & tricks (small as well as big) with each other on how to live more sustainable.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Casper Højgaard Frederiksen
Media Graphic Designer based in Copenhagen.

More by Casper Højgaard Frederiksen

View profile
    • Like