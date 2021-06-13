Trending designs to inspire you
Klimaansvar - final school project at Media Graphic Designer school.
We where givin the task of making(designing) a platform which primary purpose was to make users/consumers everday life more sustainable.
As my primary product I designed an app called 'Klimaansvar' (roughly translated: climate responsibility): a social media community where users share tips & tricks (small as well as big) with each other on how to live more sustainable.