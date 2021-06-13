Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lloyyd

Onboarding for Artwork App

Lloyyd
Lloyyd
  • Save
Onboarding for Artwork App illustration procreate onboarding app yellow blue daily ui 023 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 23 Challenge: Design something onboarding related.
This is the onboarding UI of an artwork sharing app. The UI is very simple. And if I were designing onboarding in real work, instead of using lots of illustrations, I would put some initial settings and user recommendation that new users would really need.
However, I've done that kind of stuff a million times, so I wanted to challenge my illustration skills.
It turns out I'm really noob at illustration. This challenge took me quite a long time, and as a result, I haven't even completely finished it (I planned to do three consecutive pictures, but finally had to delete the last one)
But after this period of practice, I can still feel that I am much skillful than before the design challenge.
BTW: Since I recognized this whale as a fish that was stealing something, it never comes back, which makes me annoying ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Lloyyd
Lloyyd
An UX/UI Designer living near a river in Japan

More by Lloyyd

View profile
    • Like