Onboarding for Artwork App

Day 23 Challenge: Design something onboarding related.

This is the onboarding UI of an artwork sharing app. The UI is very simple. And if I were designing onboarding in real work, instead of using lots of illustrations, I would put some initial settings and user recommendation that new users would really need.

However, I've done that kind of stuff a million times, so I wanted to challenge my illustration skills.

It turns out I'm really noob at illustration. This challenge took me quite a long time, and as a result, I haven't even completely finished it (I planned to do three consecutive pictures, but finally had to delete the last one)

But after this period of practice, I can still feel that I am much skillful than before the design challenge.

BTW: Since I recognized this whale as a fish that was stealing something, it never comes back, which makes me annoying ;)