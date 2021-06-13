The Red Bull Paper Wings event is the largest paper plane throwing competition in the world and happens once every four years!

‍Red Bull wanted an event website and mobile app as training tool to help build hype for the event and get people engaged in this special event. The app would contain tools to help users practice their paper plane folding abilities and their throwing skills in the three main categories.

Two of the categories - Distance & Airtime - are held as events at a total of 404 Universities across 64 countries. The final category was Aerobatics which required the participant to fly their paper plane in a type of performance involving crazy tricks; this category required an online entry via Instagram using specific hashtags.

In addition, the app included an AR component which allowed users to play a fun paper plane AR game containing 30 levels; those who completed all levels were given the chance to win a Red Bull Air Race weekend. If that wasn’t enough, the app also contained personal achievements, a news feed to keep users in the loop on the latest competition updates, and a Team Room ; an exclusive area for finalists of the competition.

Finally, to manage all of the events, an event management system was also part of the requirements in allowing participant tracking from venue check-in to voting and submitting the results to be displayed onto the leaderboard system.

