Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Aravindh C

Countdown Timer | Daily UI 14

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Countdown Timer | Daily UI 14 014 daily ui 14 mobile app meeting timer countdown illustration daily ui design dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers,
This is my 14th Daily UI challenge. I designed a countdown timer for a meeting rather than the regular one. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated.

Let's connect on :
Behance | LinkedIn

Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like