Kerri-Jane Samuel

A wonderful bird is the Pelican

A wonderful bird is the Pelican
A wonderful bird is the pelican.
His bill will hold more than his belican.
He can take in his beak,
Food enough for a week,
I'm damned if I know how the hell he can.

- Dixon Lanier Merritt

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Kerri-Jane Samuel

