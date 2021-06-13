Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MOJALL Typography Artist Name project⁣⁣

MOJALL Typography Artist Name project⁣⁣ ارپر انقلابی هنرمند انقلابی لوگوتایپ ایرانی لوگوتایپ فارسی persian logotype گرافیگ آرتیست اسم طراحی لوگو اسم لوگو خواننده لوگو رپر مجال
MOJALL Typography Artist Name project⁣⁣

Designer : Sayed Mehdi Hashemi⁣ @seyedcg
⁣⁣
Client : Mr Mojtaba Allahverdi⁣⁣
⁣⁣
Tehran/2020⁣⁣

⁣تایپورگرافی/نامواره مجال

⁣طراح : سید مهدی هاشمی @seyedcg

⁣کارفرما : جناب آقای مجتبی الله وردی⁣⁣
⁣⁣

    • Like