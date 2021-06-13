News Website - The Indonesia Times

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribble
This is my design exploration to create news website. This design inspire from news site such as NY Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Media Indonesia & Jakarta Post
Please kindly give me an advice for my design. Thank You