Workshop Page - ahlibisnis.id

This is the workshop page of ahlibisnis.id. ahlibisnis.id is a startup financial recording application for MSMEs. You can download it at Google Play Store. In addition to applications, they also hold several workshops that help MSMEs develop their businesses.

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
