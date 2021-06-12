salsabila

Food - App Design

salsabila
salsabila
  • Save
Food - App Design graphic design design figma daily ui
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Food Delivery App. And let me know your awesome feedback
Don't forget to press L if you like this post :)

Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
salsabila
salsabila

More by salsabila

View profile
    • Like