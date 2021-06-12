Vincenzo Buono

Invite giveaway!

Download color palette
  1. microchip-dribbble-invites.png
  2. microchip-dribbble-invites-no-trail.png
  3. microchip-dribbble-invites-microchip-detail.png
  4. microchip-dribbble-invites-microchip-detail-2.png

Hi dribbblers!

I have 2 invites to giveaway!

If you want to be drafted:
1) Send me your best shot along with your Dribbble account link to vincebshock@gmail.com
2) Use the text "Dribbble invite giveaway" in your email subject

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 23.06.2021

Good luck!

---
Press "L" to show some love!

Follow me if you like it!

Rebound of
GitHub G1 Chip
By Gavin Nelson
