Firma International

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Part of a branding work I made for a friend of mine, Ken Lindfors. His company Firma is your new international sales partner who will quickly craft a plan and actually execute it. They're ready to join forces with entrepreneurs, CEOs, investors and
other thinkers & doers to refine your company’s approach to new markets.