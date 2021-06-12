Dalton Shaul

Epitome Concept Screens

blockchain wallet asset digital cryptocurrency crypto epitome
Here are a few concept screens from a speculative project I have been working on. The app would essentially function as a digital asset manager across multiple accounts, similar to something like Blockfolio. Let me know what you think!

Digital designer from Portland, Ore.

