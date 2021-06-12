SmileGoodHope

Retouching work on Dog in forest

Retouching work on Dog in forest
This retouching work is done in Photoshop CC 2021, color adjustment works in Shadows, Mid-tone and Highlights areas are done with Curves Adjustment and Masks, some renowned Photoshop Plugins are also used here to sharpen the Image and to make greens look live.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
