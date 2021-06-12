Trending designs to inspire you
Drawing parallels between the edges and cuts of the diamonds and the architectural forms, Shurui tries to divulge into the diverse multiple perspectives, breaking the societal norms around jewellery buying decisions. Going against the design principles, this visual identity serves as an organised chaos for the viewer.
Brief - Brand identity design