Keamogetse Shilenge

Portfolio chronicles

Keamogetse Shilenge
Keamogetse Shilenge
  • Save
Portfolio chronicles feminine logo branding design
Download color palette

Making my first design portfolio with only two interface design case studies was hard. Now making my second design portfolio with about a dozen graphic design projects is just as hard. This work in progress is coming along slowly but surely...and very painfully 😅.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 12, 2021
Keamogetse Shilenge
Keamogetse Shilenge

More by Keamogetse Shilenge

View profile
    • Like