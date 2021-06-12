Channel your inner star and shine bright with Viklis’ fine handcrafted bracelets. Whether you want to add a fancy touch of class to your formal wardrobe or just looking for something fun, vibrant and trendy for your casual outings, we’ve got you covered. Viklis bracelets are exclusively unisex and timeless which only means one thing. It’s for everyone!

A combination of skilled professional craftsmanship with premium materials.