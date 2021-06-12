Qudsia Tahir

Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration

Qudsia Tahir
Qudsia Tahir
  • Save
Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration illustration fashion illustrator artwork art digital artist digital illustration digital art fashion fashion illustration
Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration illustration fashion illustrator artwork art digital artist digital illustration digital art fashion fashion illustration
Download color palette
  1. fancy white dress with blac jacket.png
  2. fancy white dress with black jacket illustration-1.png

Beginning a series of beautiful and exquisite gown collections starting with "Allure White Silk Gown Fashion Illustration". The fashion illustrations presents a beautiful white silk gown with lace deep v and turtle neckline with long bell lace sleeves. The gown is completed with fur neckline black jacket with white pearls decorated poet style sleeves. The illustration file has detailed design with high resolution and front and back view of each garment.

Qudsia Tahir
Qudsia Tahir

More by Qudsia Tahir

View profile
    • Like