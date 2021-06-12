Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salihu Ahmed Rufai

PS5 Console

PS5 Console playstation ps5 ui design webdesign web ux landing page
Hey guys,
Whats your thought about this PS5 Console landing page?

I am open for a freelance work.
email me on salihuahmedrufai@gmail.com for us to bring your idea into reality.

Thank you.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
