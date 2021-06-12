Ashish Shrestha

Nepali Football Team Jersey - Concept Design

Taking colors from the national flag of Nepal (red, blue & white), this is a clean concept design of the jersey for the Nepali Football Team.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
