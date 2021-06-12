Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hassan Mohammed

Wildlife - Apparel Applications

Hassan Mohammed
Hassan Mohammed
  • Save
Wildlife - Apparel Applications wolf logo design wildlife logo graphic design tshirt design apparel design branding brand identity design animal logo design
Download color palette

A look at how the application of the Wildlife identity could pan out on apparels.

--

Looking for logo or brand identity design?
Get in touch at hi@iamhsn.com
Website / Instagram

Hassan Mohammed
Hassan Mohammed

More by Hassan Mohammed

View profile
    • Like