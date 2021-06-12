Jahirul Haque Jony

Modern Letter Logo Collection 2021.

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony
  • Save
Modern Letter Logo Collection 2021. modern logo app icon logo word mark letter typography minimalistic design abstract clean flat modern professional minimalist logo minimal simple brand identity branding tech 2020 2021 top 5 colorful creative popular dribbble shots logo logo designer
Download color palette

Hello friends, This is a collection of my best Lettermark logos created in 2021 (unused for sale). Hopefully you all guys will love it. These works for my potential clients and my portfolio. These logos look clean and feel easy to read. Press to Love Button & don’t forget to follow me! Please fell free to submit your inspiring comment.
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

johirulhaquejoni@gmail.com |
instagram

----
Follow me on
behance

Jahirul Haque Jony
Jahirul Haque Jony

More by Jahirul Haque Jony

View profile
    • Like