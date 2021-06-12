Finance app onboarding design

Hello Dribbblers 🙋🏻‍♀️,

Here's my first ever Dribbble shot.

Onboarding for a finance application with 3D icons💰. While designing an onboarding experience I try to

- Keep it short, simple and relevant

- Avoid having to many screens

- Allow users to skip through screens

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊

Thank you.