Finance app onboarding design

Hello Dribbblers 🙋🏻♀️,
Here's my first ever Dribbble shot.
Onboarding for a finance application with 3D icons💰. While designing an onboarding experience I try to
- Keep it short, simple and relevant
- Avoid having to many screens
- Allow users to skip through screens
There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊
Thank you.