Madhura Patgavkar

Finance app onboarding design

Finance app onboarding design minimal app finance app design
Hello Dribbblers 🙋🏻‍♀️,
Here's my first ever Dribbble shot.

Onboarding for a finance application with 3D icons💰. While designing an onboarding experience I try to
- Keep it short, simple and relevant
- Avoid having to many screens
- Allow users to skip through screens

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciations are always welcome 😊

Thank you.

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
