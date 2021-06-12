kanguiux

App Agent House

App Agent House ux booking house ui android ios agent house realestate concept apps
Hello, Labsholic. 🖖 -------------------------------------- Today I created a design for iOS home agent Apps, This is an application that is suitable for home agents and makes it easy for users to search and ask agents online. Highlights: ✔️Well Organised Layers and Groups ✔️100% Fully Customisable ✔️ Showcase Design Stocks Photo: ✔️ Pexel Compatibility: ✔️ Figma (Recommended). I hope you like it 💙❤️💜 If you wanted project freelance or fulltime, Please contact 👉 DM me or 📨 wawanp317@gmail.com --------------------------------------- Thank you Best Regard

Posted on Jun 12, 2021
