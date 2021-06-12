Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Powerful and brilliant design system for iOS applications– Design Cell 🚀

First version of Design Cell includes 800+ elements in light and dark color themes for Figma and Sketch.

⚡️ Get Design Cell

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make during your subscription period with a really huge discount.

