Introducing the Brittania! Classic script font that shows beauty and balance in every letter that is displayed.
The font files include uppercase, lowercase, numbers, punctuation, and multilingual support.
Brittania also added a beginning and ending swash to beautify each of your content. You can access it in every lowercase alternative.
That's it! I hope you enjoy it.
Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.
Link Download :
https://www.myfonts.com/foundry/atharuah-studios/
Thank You!