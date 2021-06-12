Sony PS5 App

Day #12 of 30

This is part of the 30-day 'Daily UI Challenge' that I took part to put to test my skills in this ocean of user-experience and user-interface designs. I took the help of Sharpen Design Challenge generator for ideas.

This is the twelfth shot of the UI design challenge and the task was to create a Sony all-in-one application that brings together different products like games, consoles etc., along with elements that capture the essence of console gaming.

I am also working on a desktop version of this mobile application. Will be sharing that in a few days as part of this challenge only.

