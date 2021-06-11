Stephanie Mia

Financial Education Design Exploration App

Stephanie Mia
Stephanie Mia
  • Save
Financial Education Design Exploration App sketch ux app
Download color palette

This is an application about financial education. I did the homepage redesign, and the big changes is from the layout structure.

Follow me, there will be more design presentations and sharing of this project in the future :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Stephanie Mia
Stephanie Mia
Like